Cardinal Timothy Dolan makes surprise visit to Ukraine to meet with those displaced by the war

NEW YORK -- Cardinal Timothy Dolan made a surprise visit to Ukraine over the weekend.

The Archdiocese of New York released video of the cardinal in Lviv on Sunday.

I’m continuing on my journey to let the refugees from Ukraine know that we love them. I have to pass it on to you, because I’ve heard it again and again: “Tell the folks of the United States how grateful we are for their help.” Thank you! pic.twitter.com/1sq2fFSHXh — Cardinal Dolan (@CardinalDolan) May 2, 2022

He met with Ukrainians who have been displaced by the war, including a 94-year-old woman from eastern Ukraine and a family from Mariupol.

Dolan also toured a former convent that's being renovated for the expected arrival of children orphaned because of the war.

The cardinal is now meeting with Ukrainian refugees in Poland before flying home Tuesday.