Cardinal Timothy Dolan makes surprise visit to Ukraine to meet with those displaced by the war
NEW YORK -- Cardinal Timothy Dolan made a surprise visit to Ukraine over the weekend.
The Archdiocese of New York released video of the cardinal in Lviv on Sunday.
He met with Ukrainians who have been displaced by the war, including a 94-year-old woman from eastern Ukraine and a family from Mariupol.
Dolan also toured a former convent that's being renovated for the expected arrival of children orphaned because of the war.
The cardinal is now meeting with Ukrainian refugees in Poland before flying home Tuesday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.