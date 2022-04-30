Watch CBS News

Timothy Cardinal Dolan meets with Ukrainian refugees in Poland

NEW YORK -- Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the archbishop of New York, is in Poland to meet with refugees from Ukraine.

He's leading a delegation that is supporting relief efforts in the war-torn region.

The Catholic Near East Welfare Association has pledged $2 million to the cause.

Saturday, the cardinal visited with parishes welcoming in refugees.

