Timothy Cardinal Dolan meets with Ukrainian refugees in Poland

NEW YORK -- Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the archbishop of New York, is in Poland to meet with refugees from Ukraine.

He's leading a delegation that is supporting relief efforts in the war-torn region.

If you really want to see the Church in action, it's here in Krakow. You'll see hundreds of refugees who are being embraced and welcomed! Thank you to the Archdiocese of Krakow, @orderofmalta, @CNEWA, @iamcaritas, @KofC, and many more. They are the Church. pic.twitter.com/3ksCDVdU4J — Cardinal Dolan (@CardinalDolan) April 30, 2022

The Catholic Near East Welfare Association has pledged $2 million to the cause.

Saturday, the cardinal visited with parishes welcoming in refugees.