Timothy Cardinal Dolan meets with Ukrainian refugees in Poland
NEW YORK -- Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the archbishop of New York, is in Poland to meet with refugees from Ukraine.
He's leading a delegation that is supporting relief efforts in the war-torn region.
The Catholic Near East Welfare Association has pledged $2 million to the cause.
Saturday, the cardinal visited with parishes welcoming in refugees.
