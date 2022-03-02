Watch CBS News

Cardinal Dolan participating in several events to mark Ash Wednesday

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Cardinal Dolan, Catholics observe Ash Wednesday 00:17

NEW YORK -- It's Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of lent.

The Archbishop of New York will be participating in a number of events. 

In addition to celebrating mass and distributing ashes, Cardinal Timothy Dolan will also give out food, visit a New York prison and work the bread line at Saint Francis of Assisi parish in Midtown. 

10 years a cardinal: CBS2 in Rome for Dolan's 2012 consistory
10 years a cardinal: CBS2 in Rome for Dolan's 2012 consistory 9 photos

CBS2's Tony Aiello recent sat down with Dolan for a look back on his last 10 years as cardinal

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 2, 2022 / 7:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.