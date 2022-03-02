Cardinal Dolan participating in several events to mark Ash Wednesday
NEW YORK -- It's Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of lent.
The Archbishop of New York will be participating in a number of events.
In addition to celebrating mass and distributing ashes, Cardinal Timothy Dolan will also give out food, visit a New York prison and work the bread line at Saint Francis of Assisi parish in Midtown.
CBS2's Tony Aiello recent sat down with Dolan for a look back on his last 10 years as cardinal.
