Cardinal Dolan participating in several events to mark Ash Wednesday

NEW YORK -- It's Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of lent.

The Archbishop of New York will be participating in a number of events.

In addition to celebrating mass and distributing ashes, Cardinal Timothy Dolan will also give out food, visit a New York prison and work the bread line at Saint Francis of Assisi parish in Midtown.

CBS2's Tony Aiello recent sat down with Dolan for a look back on his last 10 years as cardinal.