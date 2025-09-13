Cardi B draws crowds to Washington Heights with NYC bodega pop-up

Cardi B greeted crowds of fans at a pop-up event in Washington Heights on Saturday.

The rapper announced on social media that she would be appearing at Cloud Deli on West 159th Street for what she called a "Bodega Baddie" pop-up.

Videos posted on social media show Cardi sitting on the roof of an SUV outside the bodega surrounded by swarms of fans. Multiple people could even be seen standing on police vehicles to get a better view.

After the event, Cardi posted videos to her Instagram Stories to thank fans for coming out.

"That pop-up was insane. I think we underestimated that pop-up, but that pop-up means a lot to me because it's like, I always tell you guys this, Washington Heights is like my second hood," she said.

She said she used to live on 157th Street and Broadway, and her grandmother lived in the area, as well.

"To see so many people pop up for me in the blocks that I would walk up and down ... It means a lot to me, like more than you guys could ever imagine," Cardi said. "It's just such a good feeling ... I'm just, I'm very grateful."

The event was a promotion for her new album, which will be released next week.