Surveillance video captures Queens crash that left 3 dead
Three people are dead after a car slammed into a food truck in Queens.
It happened at 42nd Street near 19th Avenue at 8:37 a.m.
Police say a Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on 42nd Street and struck two men, 42 and 70, who were standing near a food truck.
Surveillance video shows the car speeding down the street and slamming into the truck. The Corolla then slammed into a Volvo sedan driven by another man.
The driver of the Corolla and the 70-year-old pedestrian were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The 42-year-old man waiting at the food truck was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identities of the driver and the people who were hit have not been released.
A witness told CBS News New York he felt lucky to be alive since the wreck barely missed him.
"Just so much chaos. People screaming. I went to call 911 actually right after that. My truck is totaled, but I still have my life. I'm just grateful that something moved me out of the way," he said.