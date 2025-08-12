Watch CBS News
Surveillance video captures Queens crash that left 3 dead

By
Allen Devlin
Allen Devlin
Allen Devlin joined the CBS News New York team in September 2024 and is excited to once again call New York City home.
Three people are dead after a car slammed into a food truck in Queens. 

It happened at 42nd Street near 19th Avenue at 8:37 a.m. 

Police say a Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on 42nd Street and struck two men, 42 and 70, who were standing near a food truck. 

co2-deadly-accident-wcbseqpb-hi-res-still-00-00-2517.jpg
Three people were killed when a speeding car slammed into a food truck in Queens on Aug. 12, 2025.  CBS News New York

Surveillance video shows the car speeding down the street and slamming into the truck. The Corolla then slammed into a Volvo sedan driven by another man. 

The driver of the Corolla and the 70-year-old pedestrian were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The 42-year-old man waiting at the food truck was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The identities of the driver and the people who were hit have not been released. 

A witness told CBS News New York he felt lucky to be alive since the wreck barely missed him. 

"Just so much chaos. People screaming. I went to call 911 actually right after that. My truck is totaled, but I still have my life. I'm just grateful that something moved me out of the way," he said. 

Allen Devlin joined the CBS News New York team in September 2024 and is excited to once again call New York City home.

