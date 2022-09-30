Car crashes into commercial building, sparking fire in Springfield, N.J.

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. - A car crashed into a commercial building in Springfield Friday morning.

Chopper 2 flew over Springfield Avenue.

The car had been pulled free and tire tracks were visible on the pavement.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out various news events and traffic around our area. Fly along, and tell us where you're watching from. More on CBS News New York: http://cbsloc.al/cbsnnewyork Posted by CBS New York on Friday, September 30, 2022

The car apparently hit a cinderblock wall and struck a gas line. There was a brief fire and some windows on the building were cracked.

So far there has been no word on injuries.