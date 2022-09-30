Watch CBS News
Car crashes into commercial building, sparking fire in Springfield, N.J.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Car slams into Springfield, NJ building
Car slams into Springfield, NJ building 00:19

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. - A car crashed into a commercial building in Springfield Friday morning. 

Chopper 2 flew over Springfield Avenue. 

The car had been pulled free and tire tracks were visible on the pavement. 

The car apparently hit a cinderblock wall and struck a gas line. There was a brief fire and some windows on the building were cracked. 

So far there has been no word on injuries. 

First published on September 30, 2022 / 11:51 AM

