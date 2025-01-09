Volunteers in Tri-State Area sending supplies to California fire victims

How people in the Tri-State Area are helping California fire victims

How people in the Tri-State Area are helping California fire victims

How people in the Tri-State Area are helping California fire victims

NEW YORK — People in the Tri-State Area are asking how they can help those who have lost everything in the Los Angeles wildfires.

You can find a list of organizations providing aid to those affected in Southern California here.

Local organizations, residents finding ways to help Los Angeles fire victims

Inside Americares in Stamford, Connecticut, workers are prepping boxes of critically needed supplies to head to Southern California as the area continues to deal with raging wildfires.

Americares says their most requested item is hygiene kits that provide relief for those displaced by the fires and now living in shelters. The organization says they have thousands of supply kits ready to hit their trucks.

"In addition to the hygiene supplies, people often don't take enough of a supply of medication with them ... We have respiratory medications ready to go, as well," Americares CMO Julie Varughese said.

New York City entrepreneur Lisa Richards says multiple family members of hers in California have lost their homes. In an effort to make a difference, she's sending out care packages straight to those who need it. Her Instagram posts offering help have gone viral.

"We sent everything from kitchen utensils to shampoo, conditioner, shower caps, sweatshirts, clothing," Richards said.

On top of supplies, Red Cross volunteers are taking a boots-on-the-ground initiative. Anne Leahy, of Brick Township, New Jersey, was heading on a flight from Newark to LAX Thursday.

"It's a lot of moral support more than anything else. They know people are there for them," she said.

Whether supplies or hands, the help for those in California is much needed.

"We have people all across the nation that are looking for ways to help ... And it could happen to any of us in so many ways," Varughese said.