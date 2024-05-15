Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark plays against Liberty in NYC on Saturday. Here's how to get tickets.

NEW YORK -- The WNBA season is just getting started and it's giving New York City basketball fans a treat this weekend.

Caitlin Clark, the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball, and the Indiana Fever will be in Brooklyn on Saturday to play the New York Liberty at Barclays Center, the back end of a home-and-home set.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark became a household name during her record-setting final season with Iowa, leading the Hawkeyes to the national championship game for the second straight season.

Clark made her professional debut on Tuesday night, overcoming early shooting woes to finish with 20 points in the Fever's 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun. Life in the WNBA will likely be an adjustment for Clark, as she committed 10 turnovers in the defeat.

Tickets for the Liberty's home opener on Saturday are still available on the team's website and through Ticketmaster. The game starts at 1 p.m.

For fans who can't get to the game, it will be broadcast nationally on TV and be available to stream with WNBA League Pass.

The Liberty will host Clark and the Fever again on Sunday, June 2.

New York, which lost in four games to the Las Vegas Aces in last season's WNBA Finals, opened the 2024 season with an 85-80 win over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. The Liberty play at Indiana on Thursday night.