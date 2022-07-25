Busy week on Wall Street as inflation soars and fuels recession fears

NEW YORK -- Many people are feeling the squeeze at the grocery store, gas station, or even ordering things online.

This week, there will be some critical information about the state of the economy. As CBS2's John Dias reports, it could be the busiest and more important week of the summer for the stock market.

Big tech companies, like Amazon, Google and Meta, will announce their second quarter reports in the coming days, giving an insight into whether the economy is improving.

The Federal Reserve also has another meeting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly raising interest rates again by at least a three-quarter point. Last month's increase of the same rate was the sharpest rise since 1994.

"If I had said that a year ago -- assuming another war doesn't break out, assuming we don't have another COVID -- there's so much out of our control. Inflation is a global problem," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Sunday on "Face the Nation."

The country's GDP report also comes out this week. In the first quarter, it saw a 1.6% decline. Experts say a similar decline in the second quarter would signal a recession.

"There's a very high likelihood of recession. When we've been in this kind of situation before, recession has essentially always followed when inflation has been high and our employment has been low," former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers told CNN.

Last week, the White House said even if the GDP is negative, it's still unlikely to be an indication the country is in a recession.