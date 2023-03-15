Business tycoon accused of defrauding thousands of people appears in a Manhattan courtroom

NEW YORK -- A business tycoon appeared in a Manhattan courtroom on Wednesday on conspiracy charges. Federal prosecutors say he defrauded thousands of people.

The suspect turned around multiple times to smile and wink at family members. While leaving the courtroom, the suspect whispered something to them in Mandarin and they smiled.

But his charges are no laughing matter. Ho Wan Kwok, who also goes by the alias Miles Guo, is facing international money laundering, conspiracy, and fraud charges for allegedly soliciting more than $1 billion in investments.

Court documents say Kwok transferred millions of dollars into 500 accounts under 80 different names and entities.

He allegedly used more than $300 million for family benefits that include a $26.5 million New Jersey mansion, luxury vehicles, including a $3.5 million Ferrari, a super yacht, a piano, a $100 million hedge fund investment, and at least $10 million into his spouse's account.

Kwok is accused of providing misleading information to his followers about opportunities.

There was a fire on the same floor of The Sherry-Netherland building where he lives on the Upper Eat Side, but it is not confirmed yet if this fire is related to his arrest.

The Chinese businessman was arrested Wednesday morning. The lawyer representing in court was not his official representation. His lawyers are currently traveling and will be here for his next court appearance.

Kwok did not ask for bail but can apply in the future. For now, he is being detained and is due back in court on April 4.