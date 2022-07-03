Watch CBS News
Police seek cyclist caught on camera groping woman in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

A man in a white bicycle helmet, dark-colored t-shirt and dark-colored pants rides a bicycle in the street.
Police are trying to identify a cyclist accused of groping a woman in Brooklyn on June 28, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK -- Police are trying to identify a cyclist who was caught on camera groping a woman in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of Wyckoff Avenue and Greene Avenue in Bushwick.

Video shows the cyclist riding up behind the 88-year-old woman as she's walking down the sidewalk, then stopping and groping her. The woman can be seen falling to the ground.

Police say the cyclist then rode off.

The victim was taken to a local medical center to be treated for a broken arm and severe hip injury.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on July 2, 2022 / 8:26 PM

