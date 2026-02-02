Video shows wild altercation at popular Burrito Bar in Brooklyn. Here's what we know.

A random attack last weekend at a popular Brooklyn restaurant was captured on camera. Police say a woman is now facing several charges for assaulting at least five people.

The general manager of the eatery described the chaotic and bloody scene.

Mayhem breaks out at Burrito Bar

For the past two decades, Burrito Bar has been serving up a message of peace in Brooklyn.

"We have peace, love, and burritos. That's our motto," general manager Gregory Yerman said.

However, that peace was disrupted on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. Police said 44-year-old Hilda Grullon was arrested after she got involved in a confrontation with the general manager inside the restaurant and then struck four people outside.

"[She was] screaming obscenities at the top of her lungs, using the n-word multiple times, and then pointing to two guests that are of color," Yerman said of Grullon.

What surveillance video shows

Video released to CBS News New York shows the customer in question inside Buritto Bar, as tensions quickly escalate.

"At some point, I saw her grabbing a butter knife and a fork. She was trying to stab one of the other guests," server Sebis Torres said.

The footage shows a woman throw a water glass at a customer at a table. They appear to throw one back.

The general manager of Burrito Bar in Brooklyn needed staples to close a gash on his head after he says he was attacked by a customer on Jan. 31. CBS News New York

As the woman heads towards the door, a confrontation with Yerman ensues just out of frame. The general manager is seen wrestling with the customer.

"I restrain her because she was lunging for the guests," Yerman said. "It was a bottle or a glass from the ... one of the tables, and [she] reaches back and cracks me over the head with it."

Charges the customer faces

Police said Grullon then struck at least four people in the face after being thrown out of the restauranto. The victims were said to be between 20 and 53 years old.

She was eventually taken into custody and faces several charges, including four counts of assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Yerman said doctors used six staples to close a gash suffered during the attack.

"The detective called me today and told me that she was released," Yerman said. "She should not be walking the streets. She's dangerous."