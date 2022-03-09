Police: Burglar strikes 2 Brooklyn apartments within 10 minutes

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a burglar they say broke into two apartments within 10 minutes in Brooklyn.

The first break-in happened around 3:20 p.m. on March 1. Police said the suspect climbed into an apartment on Lenox Road through an open bedroom window.

Once inside, he allegedly stole a necklace worth $1,000.

Then 10 minutes later, police said he entered another apartment through an open bedroom window and stole a safe containing a handgun, along with $400 worth of sneakers and a PlayStation 4.

The suspect was last seen leaving the building with a blue shopping cart.

