Police: Burglar strikes 2 Brooklyn apartments within 10 minutes

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a burglar they say broke into two apartments within 10 minutes in Brooklyn.

The first break-in happened around 3:20 p.m. on March 1. Police said the suspect climbed into an apartment on Lenox Road through an open bedroom window. 

Once inside, he allegedly stole a necklace worth $1,000.

Then 10 minutes later, police said he entered another apartment through an open bedroom window and stole a safe containing a handgun, along with $400 worth of sneakers and a PlayStation 4. 

The suspect was last seen leaving the building with a blue shopping cart.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on March 9, 2022 / 12:47 PM

