Buffalo bracing for storm that could bring 4 feet of snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo is bracing for a snowstorm that could dump more than four feet of snow.

The last time the area got a storm this magnitude was eight years ago in 2014, when some people saw seven feet.

A state of emergency is now in effect in the city. The National Guard is on standby, and several highways in the area will be close to traffic starting at 4 p.m.

"We're expecting upwards of 2 to 4 feet. It's not just volume -- 2 to 4 feet the first night. We could possibly see anywhere from 4 to 6 feet in total between now and Sunday. It is the rate of snow that is most concerning," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday morning.

The storm is so concerning, this weekend's football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns might have to be moved.