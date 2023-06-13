Bryant Park kicks off 30th anniversary of Paramount+ Movie Nights on the lawn

NEW YORK -- Summer is here and outdoor Paramount+ Movie Nights are back in Bryant Park!

On Monday, the park kicked off its 30th anniversary of movie nights on the lawn. Even in the rain, people came to watch "Almost Famous" on the big screen. This movie was just one of many Paramount+ films showing through August 21st.

"We have dramas and comedies and action films, so some of the other titles in our season this year, we'll have 'Dreamgirls,' 'Mean Girls,' 'Zoolander,' 'Roman Holiday,' so we hope you'll join us," Bryant Park's Director of Partnerships John Zeitoun said. "Especially if you're a 'Star Trek' fan, we'll be having a 'Star Trek' film later this season, so we hope that you'll join us with friends, family, loved ones to really be in the center of midtown Manhattan under the stars, there's just nothing quite like it."

Movies play every Monday at 8 p.m. The lawn opens at 5 p.m. Captions will be displayed for each film.

If it rains, the movie will go on and the lawn will be closed, but there will be seats available in the gravel path surrounding the lawn, so bring your umbrella. If there are thunderstorms, move nights will be either delayed or canceled.

No dogs are allowed on the lawn. You can bring a blanket or buy one at the Bryant Park Shop on the Fountain Terrace. The Hester Street Fair is also open for food and drinks from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For a list of all movies playing in Bryant Park this summer, click here.

Paramount+ is owned by Paramount, CBS New York's parent company.