Bruce Springsteen tickets go on sale for local shows amid pricing controversy

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Ticket sales open Friday to see Bruce Springsteen in New York and New Jersey.

Some fans will end up paying more than $5,000 for the best seats because of Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing system. 

Earlier this week, Springsteen's manager defended the prices, telling The New York Times they looked at what his peers have been doing and "chose prices that are lower than some and on par with others."

The manager went on to say, despite the controversy, the average ticket cost is in the mid-$200 range.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 8:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

