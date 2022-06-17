Watch CBS News
Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi join Paul McCartney at MetLife Stadium concert

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Just two days before his 80th birthday, Paul McCartney put on quite a show at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night, even surprising fans with special guests.

Bruce Springsteen joined the Beatles legend to sing his hit "Glory Days." He wish McCartney a happy birthday, saying, "Here's to 80 more years of glory days."

Springsteen wasn't the only New Jersey rocker to share the stage. Jon Bon Jovi also made an appearance.

This was the final night of McCartney's brief U.S. tour.

