Police seek suspect in deadly road rage shooting in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - New video shows the moments before a deadly road rage shooting in Brooklyn.

Police say it happened March 13 around 4:30 a.m. after a fender bender in Brownsville.

Both drivers exchanged words, but the victim drove off after the other driver pulled out a gun.

Police say the other driver followed the victim, shot him and then drove off.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Jose Flores, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the suspect's vehicle is described as a light gray Infiniti Q50 with read-end damage on the passenger side.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

