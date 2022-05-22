Police seek suspect who threw flaming materials onto Manhattan synagogue grounds

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged hate crime in Manhattan.

They say an individual lit a book and a piece of cloth on fire, then threw it through the gates and onto the grounds of the Brotherhood Synagogue on Gramercy Park South.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.