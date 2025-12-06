Iconic NYC diner physically moving to largest TV, film studio on East Coast

It's moving day for New York City's famous Wythe Diner, literally!

On Saturday, a crane will hoist the iconic former 50s-style diner in Brooklyn onto a flatbed truck to drive it to its new permanent home at Steiner Studios in the borough's Navy Yard.

Diner physically moving to movie studio

Once the 50-ton diner is in place on the flatbed, it will be travel from Williamsburg to the movie studio about 1 mile away. It will be hoisted off the truck and placed in its final location Monday morning.

The diner, which first opened at 225 Wythe Avenue in 1968, is no stranger to the film industry, with appearances over the years in movies like "The Good Shepherd" and "Men in Black 3."

The iconic Wythe Diner in Williamsburg is being physically moved to Steiner Studios. The railcar restaurant has been featured in movies including "The Good Shepherd" and "Men and Black 3." Sandy Stillman

The property was recently purchased to become a new apartment complex, but the community was bound and determined to save the railcar restaurant — a neighborhood staple for decades.

The solution was to relocate it to the largest television and movie studio on the East Coast, a plan that has been in the works for months.

Plans for diner to appear in future films

Doug Steiner, owner of Steiner Studios, and the former restaurant's owner Sandy Stillman are on site for Friday's relocation.

Stillman has owned the diner since 1997 and operated Relish Restaurant at the site until 2010. Since then, it's been home to a Mexican restaurant and various pop-up shops, including one for Chanel.

Steiner and Stillman were committed to making sure the beloved diner was not demolished, and this plan offers it another life for more tales to be told inside.

The studio plans to feature the diner in future films.