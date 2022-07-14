Watch CBS News
Brooklyn woman says she was struck by stray bullet while sleeping in her apartment

By Natalie Duddridge

/ CBS New York

Woman struck by stray bullet inside Crown Heights apartment
Woman struck by stray bullet inside Crown Heights apartment 01:24

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was hit by a stray bullet while asleep in her Brooklyn apartment.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge talked to her Thursday about the violent surprise.

"I told my son to call 911 because I thought something exploded. He went to investigate and looked in the room and said it's a gunshot through the window," the 37-year-old woman said.

The woman, who didn't want to be identified, told Duddridge she was startled awake when the bullet went through the window of her first floor home on Troy Avenue in Crown Heights at around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday.

"I was sleeping in my bed and it felt like my hand ... like something exploded in my hand," she said.

She was treated at Kings County Hospital, and sent CBS2 a picture of her hand. She said while it's painful, she's thankful she wasn't killed.

"Just missed my head. It shattered the window, grazed my hand, went through my pillow, hit the dresser," she said.

The victim said she has lived in the apartment for 12 years with her husband and kids, and has no reason to believe anyone was targeting her family.

The bullet came through a window at the back of the apartment, where there's a private back courtyard area that is not accessible from the street.

"Somebody had to climb the gate, climb the wall in order to get back there," she said.

Duddridge spoke to the victim's husband, who said his wife and kids are staying somewhere else, likely until a suspect is caught.

