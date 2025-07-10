Brooklyn woman who says she was threatened by group of men takes legal action against city

Woman attacked during demonstration in Brooklyn files personal injury claim against city

A Brooklyn woman who says she was attacked by a large group of men back in April is now taking legal action against the city.

The incident was captured on video.

Video shows group of men attacking woman in Brooklyn

On April 24, dueling groups of protesters gathered in Crown Heights as Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir made an appearance at Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters.

The woman said she was not part of the demonstrations, but she walked over to the area because she heard helicopters over her apartment and people yelling.

She says she was then harassed, attacked and threatened by a group of men.

Despite seeking assistance from officers, she says police only fully intervened after she was attacked and failed to make any arrests.

Video of the incident shows a large group of men and boys following and shoving a woman who is being escorted by one police officer.

The woman's attorney filed a personal injury claim against the city seeking $1.25 million for physical and emotional pain and suffering, as well as violation of First Amendment rights.

The NYPD says its Hate Crime Task Force unit is still investigating the incident, and Crime Stoppers is offering up to $3,500 for information leading to an arrest.

CBS News New York reached out to the city comptroller's office. A spokesperson says the office does not comment on ongoing claims.