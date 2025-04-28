Watch CBS News
Video shows group attacking woman outside Brooklyn synagogue, NYPD investigating

By
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin has covered major national news stories and events in the past four decades including Superstorm Sandy and its tri-state impacts, Hurricane Hugo in South Carolina and Iniki on Kauai, Hawaii. He also covered the Space Shuttle Program, 1989 San Francisco Earthquake, numerous Southern California wildfires, the trial and execution of serial killer Ted Bundy in Florida, the 1994 police shooting death of Tyke the eacaped Cirus Elephant on the streets of Honolulu, 2009's Miracle on the Hudson, the NYC Mayoral administrations of Bloomberg through Adams and more.
Dave Carlin

/ CBS New York

Video shows a woman being attacked as protesters clashed outside a New York City synagogue that was being visited by Israel's far-right security minister.

Witnesses said two women were assaulted by hundreds of men outside the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn where Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's was appearing. 

Video shows group taunting woman and throwing objects

Ben-Gvir's presence Thursday in Crown Heights drew dueling groups of protesters, including pro-Palestinian activists and members of the neighborhood's Orthodox Jewish community.

The Israeli security minister has sparked controversy with what are described as his far-right views.

Video of the incident outside the synagogue shows a large group of men and boys following and shoving a women as a lone police officer tries to escort her away from the chaos. 

The group was also chasing, taunting and roughing her up as the officer walked her to a police car. They were shouting profanity, kicking and throwing objects at her. 

"I felt sheer terror. I realized at that point that I couldn't lead this mob of men to my home. I had nowhere to go. I didn't know what to do. I was just terrorized," the woman, a lifelong New Yorker who asked her name not be revealed, said.

The woman said she was bruised and shaken up before she finally got into the police car. 

"I'm afraid to move around the neighborhood where I've lived for a decade," she said. 

Six protesters detained

It was not immediately clear why the group surrounded the woman in the first place. 

She said she wasn't part of either protest and walked over to the area to investigate after hearing police helicopters overhead. 

"It is despicable," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement about the assault. 

"We condemn the crude language and violence of the small breakaway group of young people. Such actions are entirely unacceptable," Rabbi Motti Seligson, a spokesperson for Chabad-Lubavitch, said. 

Six people were detained by police at the protest. One was charged with assault and other crimes. Five were issued court summonses and released. 

