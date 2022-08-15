Brooklyn victims of bus attack in Jerusalem said to be recovering

Brooklyn victims of Jerusalem bus attack said to be recovering

Brooklyn victims of Jerusalem bus attack said to be recovering

Brooklyn victims of Jerusalem bus attack said to be recovering

NEW YORK - We're learning more about the victims of an attack that targeted a bus in Jerusalem where eight people were hurt.

The State Department confirms five of them are Americans from Brooklyn.

CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has new reaction from people who knew the victims, and the latest on their condition.

The Satmar community in Williamsburg - a Hasidic sect of orthodox Judaism - is encouraging everyone to pray for the victims in Saturday's Jerusalem attack.

A two-time cancer survivor, a dad, and a pregnant woman are among the victims.

"The community is in devastation that one of our congregants and his family were shot in Jerusalem," said community activist Abraham Rosenberg.

Westbrook spoke with Rosenberg outside of Congregation Satmar on Hooper Street, which is also where Shia Hersh Glick went. Glick, a cancer survivor, was shot Saturday night while waiting for a cab at a bus stop in Jerusalem.

"The latest that we heard is that he's getting better, and we're all praying that he makes a full recovery," Rosenberg said. "We hear of devastation going on in Israel all the time, from terrorist attacks quite often, unfortunately. But it hits home to people that live in our community, families that live in Williamsburg and in Borough Park, it's way more devastating… we're all in utter shock."

The horrific attack is getting the attention of leaders like Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who says Gloick tried shielding his wife, son and daughter from the bullets.

"He was shot in the neck and they had him on a respirator, but it looks like his condition is improving," Schumer said.

Community leader Isaac Abraham, who spoke with CBS2 over the weekend, said he's related to the Glick family by marriage, and the trip to Jerusalem was meant to be a time of prayer.

He also said a pregnant mother from Borough Park was also shot in the abdomen and had an emergency C-section. We're being told she and the child are in serious condition.

"This should not happen when you're going to a religious place, a mosque, a church, a shul, any place," Abraham said.

Israeli police said the suspect turned himself in, and the weapon he carried with him was recovered. They also say he's not known for any terror-related offenses, but does have a criminal record.

I’m horrified by the terror attack in Jerusalem, and by the news that a family of New Yorkers has been impacted.



My team is making contact with @StateDept to assist however possible. We condemn terror and stand with the Israeli people as they seek peace. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 14, 2022

Gov. Kathy Hochul commented about the attack on Twitter.

"I'm horrified by the terror attack in Jerusalem... My team is making contact with the State Department to assist however possible," Hochul wrote.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also Tweeted over the weekend, saying the city stands with Israel.

The American victims who were injured in the attack are expected to survive.