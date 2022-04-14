Frank James expected to face judge on federal terror-related charges after Brooklyn subway attack

NEW YORK -- Frank James is expected to face a judge Thursday in the Brooklyn subway attack that left nearly two dozen people injured.

The 62-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday at St. Mark's Place and First Avenue in the East Village. He may have turned himself in, possibly calling a tipline and letting police know where to find him.

In the end, it took authorities about 30 hours to catch him. He was silent as he was escorted out of a police precinct and placed in federal custody.

James now faces charges that could land him in prison for the rest of his life. In the criminal complaint, lawyers say this was a premeditated attack.

It's being alleged that he carried out the worst mass shooting in the history of the subway system, shooting 10 people and hurting 12 more. It's thought the smoke from the canisters he threw hindered his ability to see targets, so most injuries are on the lower parts of victims' bodies.

Now, James will face terror-related charges.

"The statute is titled, 'terrorism and other violent attacks in mass transportation,'" said United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace.

In the criminal complaint, prosecutors carefully laid out the timeline leading up to the attack. Surveillance cameras captured him allegedly driving a rented U-Haul van early Tuesday morning over the Verrazano Bridge, and then parking it in Gravesend, Brooklyn two blocks from the N train subway stop.

They say he carried a gun that it appeared someone tried to deface the serial number.

Then, the suspect was seen on video making his way to the subway station before he carried out the horrifying attack.

"He was shooting, boom, boom. I was like, this guy's crazy," subway rider Fatim Gjeloshi said.

One of James' cousins told CBS2 most family members had little contact with him.

"Something must have happened maybe, I don't know," she said. "It's unbelievable."

James was born in 1959 and raised in the Bronx, but his last known residence here was in 2003. Until a few weeks ago, he lived in a multi-family building in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where neighbors describe him as unfriendly.

"When I say hi, it's like a grunt," said neighbor Keliah Miller.

On social media and in YouTube videos, often posted daily, James had a lot to say. There are hundreds of rants about Black people, white people, Hispanics, Asians, celebrities and politicians, including Mayor Eric Adams and his policies on subway crime. One of the videos strangely foreshadowed the subway attack.

"Out in Brooklyn, old lady got hit in the head with a hammer. You can't stop that. That means you have to have a policeman in every station, and that's just not possible," he can be heard saying.

Which now raises the question: Were warning signals missed?

Former Police Commissioner Bill Bratton says authorities would have no reason to be proactively looking at the page.

"Without some form of indication that there's a crime about to be committed," Bratton said.

YouTube has since disabled James' channel. His sister told The New York Times he was a loner who moved often.

He described New York as "the source of all my troubles."