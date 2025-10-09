Brooklyn subway beating victim remembered as "a simple, peaceful guy"

We're learning more about the victim who was brutally beaten in a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday.

Nicola Tanzi, 64, served as an usher at St. Dominic's in Bensonhurst, attending either the English or Italian Mass on Sundays.

"The little old Italian ladies, he'd be the first person to open the door, greet them with a 'buongiorno," said deacon Anthony Mammoliti. "You know that old expression bad things happen to good people? Well, he's a perfect example, because Nicola was a tremendous man of faith and a good soul."

Deacon John Heyer of Sacred Hearts and St. Stephen Catholic Church in Carroll Gardens said he's known Tanzi a long time. They're from the same parish, originally. Heyer said Tanzi always had a smile and a joke.

"Nicky was definitely a good person. Like, a simple person," Heyer said. ""Type of guy who went to work and came home and was part of different community organizations. Especially those related to his family's heritage and roots in Bari, Italy."

"For something to happen to someone who is such a simple, peaceful guy, it was just in such stark contract someone always looking to help," Heyer added.

Tanzi's aalleged attacker appears in court

Tanzi was in the Jay Street R station Tuesday at around 3 p.m. He worked as a security guard in the area.

Prosecutors say David Mazariegos, 25, who attempted to enter the subway through a gate, suddenly punched Tanzi unprovoked. Tanzi fell, and Mazariegos then allegedly stomped on him over and over, took his ID and credit cards, and then went to Manhattan and used a credit card to buy a sword.

Tanzi died.

When questioned by police, Mazariegos allegedly confessed to the beating, stealing and "taking his spirit." His attorney had no comment.

Mazariegos said nothing in court and was remanded into custody. He has a long criminal history of dozens of arrests, including an assault charge and a conviction for arson.

"Gov. Kathy Hochul has blood on her hands. NIcola Tanzi's life was taken by another repeat offender roaming New York's streets freely," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote on social media. "New York needs leaders who will back the blue and make America's transi system safe again."

Duffy and Hochul have been engaged in a back-and-forth over the fate of New York City's congestion pricing program. In that context, Duffy has previously threatened to withhold billions of dollars from the MTA unless it got a handle on crime underground.