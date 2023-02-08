Watch CBS News
NYPD: Suspects threatened Brooklyn smoke shop employees with hammer during robbery

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police searching for suspects in Brooklyn smoke shop robbery
Police searching for suspects in Brooklyn smoke shop robbery 00:28

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a pair of suspects in a Brooklyn smoke shop robbery.

It happened on Feb. 2 at Hubble Bubble on Avenue P in Homecrest.

Police say one suspect took a hammer from behind the counter and threatened store employees while demanding CBD products.

The suspects then allegedly punched a store employee several times in the face and body.

They got away with $150 and about $800 worth of CBD products.

The store worker was taken to a local hospital with pain and bruising.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on February 7, 2023 / 9:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

