NYPD: Suspects threatened Brooklyn smoke shop employees with hammer during robbery

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a pair of suspects in a Brooklyn smoke shop robbery.

It happened on Feb. 2 at Hubble Bubble on Avenue P in Homecrest.

Police say one suspect took a hammer from behind the counter and threatened store employees while demanding CBD products.

The suspects then allegedly punched a store employee several times in the face and body.

WANTED for a Robbery Hubble Bubble smoke shop located at 462 Avenue P. #Brooklyn @NYPD61pct on 2/2/23 @ 11:05 AM two individuals used a hammer to threatened store employees. Suspects punched the victim and removed property. Reward up to $3500 Call 1-800-577-TIPS CONFIDENTIAL pic.twitter.com/gh0HfxxA1W — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) February 7, 2023

They got away with $150 and about $800 worth of CBD products.

The store worker was taken to a local hospital with pain and bruising.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.