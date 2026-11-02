NYPD provides clearer timeline of victim's movements prior to Brooklyn waterfront path stabbing

There are new details in the investigation into the stabbing of a 28-year-old woman running along the Shore Parkway greenway on Friday night.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information on the attack.

A digital billboard with a photo of victim Katie Suarez was visible all day Monday as police look to speak with anyone who may have seen her on the popular Brooklyn waterfront path.

Katie Suarez CBS News New York

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny also shared a clearer timeline of what happened leading up to the attack.

He said Suarez closed up the TD Bank at Caesar's Bay in Bath Beach, where she worked until around 6:30 p.m., and then met her mother at the Wendy's fast-food restaurant next door about 20 minutes later. There, the two met her father, she changed into her running clothes, and left.

About an hour later, police say her father called to see where she was, and she said she was a half mile away. However, when she failed to return after 10 minutes, police say her father went to the path and found Suarez around under a tree on Shore Parkway at Bay 17th Street, adjacent to the eastbound lanes of the Belt Parkway, with a stab wound to the neck.

Police added she could not communicate verbally.

"We have a license plate reader located on the Belt Parkway," Kenny said. "As of right now, we've identified 1,700 cars that drove by the location at that particular time. We're tracking all those cars down to see if anybody had dash cams or anything that might help us in that area there. We're also deploying drones into the area."

Kenny said there are also about a dozen signs on the Belt Parkway asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers.

No arrests have been made, and the victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Police said foot patrols have been stepped up in the area out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.