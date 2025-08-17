Multiple shooters wanted after 3 killed, 8 wounded at Brooklyn lounge, NYPD says

Multiple gunmen are at large after three people were killed and at least eight were wounded in a mass shooting at a crowded lounge in Brooklyn.

New York City police said Sunday the shooters opened fire inside the Taste of the City Lounge at 903 Franklin Avenue in the Crown Heights neighborhood overnight.

Three men were pronounced dead and eight people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a news conference at the scene.

The victims include eight men and three women, Tisch said. Their ages range from 27 to 61 years old.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute between people inside the crowded lounge just before 3:30 a.m., Tisch said. Officers recovered at least 36 shell casings from what appeared to be multiple guns, the police commissioner added.

"We have the lowest number of shooting incidents and shooting victims seven months into the year that we've seen on record in the city of New York. Something like this is, thank God, an anomaly and it's a terrible thing that happened this morning. But we're going to investigate and get to the bottom of what went down," Tisch told reporters.

Investigators were trying to find surveillance video of the incident and, so far, no arrests have been made, Tisch said.

Officers discovered a gun near Bedford Avenue and Eastern Parkway, but it was not immediately clear if it was part of the lounge shooting.

