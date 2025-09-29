Brooklyn Public Library launches new resources for delivery workers

The Brooklyn Public Library has launched a new program to provide safety, resources and a sense of community for the thousands of delivery workers who traverse the borough by bike every day.

Marco Rojas has been delivering food for DoorDash for nearly five years and said the job can be grueling.

"Especially when it is hot in the summer," Rojas said. "Sometimes we get a flat tire, so sometimes we are far away from the bicycle shop."

Jamal Harris, who has been delivering for seven years, said one of the biggest challenges is simply finding a restroom.

"Bathrooms are hard to find, most restaurants don't let you use the bathroom," Harris said. "Some do. But if I could stop and use the bathroom without having to go home, I can actually make a little bit more money."

Beyond the basics of air conditioning, Wi-Fi and restrooms

These struggles inspired the library to partner with Los Deliveristas Unidos to launch a program called Delivering Together. The pilot spans nine library branches and offers bike repair kits, chargers, tire patch kits, jump starters and more.

Visitors can use the tools at the library or borrow a bag full of equipment for a week with their library card.

Aaron Soriano, senior manager of government and community relations for the Brooklyn Public Library, said the program was built with accessibility in mind.

"We made all of our outreach material in Bengali, Spanish, French, Chinese and English, the top five spoken languages by drivers," Soriano said.

But the initiative goes beyond basic amenities like air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and restrooms, Soriano added.

"English as a second language classes," he said. "We are working with the [Department of Transportation] to provide bike safety classes across some of these pilot branches. We have an amazing outreach services department that does a lot of immigrant inclusion programming."

Rojas said he believes many delivery workers will benefit.

"I know that a lot of the delivery guys are gonna love this idea," he said.

The pilot program also connects workers with legal aid and employment resources. If successful, library leaders hope to expand it to additional branches across Brooklyn.

Have a story idea or tip in Brooklyn? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE.