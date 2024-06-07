Teen shot during high school prom after party in Brooklyn, sources say. Police searching for 2 suspects.

NEW YORK - A 17-year-old was shot and wounded during a prom after party Thursday night in Brooklyn, sources say.

Police are now searching for the shooter and another man who were seen running from the scene.

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. inside a luxury high-rise apartment building on Linden Boulevard in Flatbush.

Sources said police arrived to find the 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

The victim does not live in the building, and it's unclear if he was the intended target, according to sources.

Sources also said police recovered a shell casing at the scene.

Residents say there have been other safety concerns

Residents told CBS New York the shooting happened at a party on the fourth floor, and cited several other safety incidents at the building. One woman said although she didn't hear the shooting Thursday night, she worries about her children's safety inside and outside.

"It's a little bit unsafe, you know, we feel a little bit unsafe and confused right now. So it's very sad it's happened, it's very sad. Especially, we are living with the kids, we have a 7-year-old boy," said Russa Sichinava. "I cannot even imagine if we were, at that time for example, on the kids' playground there what's going to happen."

Residents also said they had not received any information from the building's management about the shooting. Managers on site would not comment on the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.