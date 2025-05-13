NYPD officer fatally shoots man armed with knife inside Brooklyn apartment, police say

A New York City Police officer shot and killed a man allegedly armed with a knife in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. inside a NYCHA apartment building on Christopher Avenue between Glenmore and Pitkin avenues in Brownsville.

Woman feared father of her children was going to kill her, police say

According to police, a woman called 911 and told dispatchers she believed the father of her children was on his way to her apartment to kill her. The woman said the man was known to carry weapons, including machetes and hammers, police say.

"She reported that he was angry because another man had been watching their children," NYPD Chief Charles McEvoy said.

Two uniformed officers were sent to the building and met the woman in the lobby, police said.

When they returned to the woman's apartment, police say a 25-year-old man was already inside, along with multiple children. It's unknown at this time how the man got into the apartment.

"Within seconds of entering the apartment, the man brandished a knife from his waistband and moved towards the officers," McEvoy said.

Police said one officer deployed his Taser, but it was ineffective and the man continued to advance, getting within a few feet of the two officers.

The second officer then fired two shots at the man, striking him in the chest, police said.

Officers began lifesaving measures and called EMS, police said. The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.

The two officers were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. No one else was injured.

Police said the entire incident was caught on body cam video and the knife was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.