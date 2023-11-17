Woman killed, man critically injured in Brooklyn shooting; suspected gunman in custody

NEW YORK -- A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Friday at a home on Louisiana Avenue.

Police combed the scene after multiple shots rang out. A gun was found tossed across the street.

Police say a woman and a 26-year-old man were shot multiple times. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim, who neighbors say is the woman's son, is in critical condition at Brookdale Hospital.

"I know the guy. He's my friend," neighbor Pedro Martinez said.

"To tell you the honest truth, it's very, very shocking to hear something like that," landlord Rupert Edwards said.

Witnesses say the alleged shooter is the woman's husband and that they've been first-floor tenants for about five years with a blended family. They also had a child together.

"I'm very shocked and surprised because that man, he and his wife always walking in with the child, and they're very peaceful people," landlord Gwen Vincent said.

Neighbors say the suspect took off in gold minivan, but police tracked him down soon after.

"They don't look like the type of people that something like this would happen. It's very, very strange to hear what happened," Edwards said.

Police have not officially identified the victims or their connection to each other.

The suspect is still being questioned and has not been charged.