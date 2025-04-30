Demonstrators arrested as fight against Brooklyn homeless shelter escalates

There were arrests Wednesday morning as an ongoing fight against a Brooklyn homeless shelter escalated.

Protesters have been trying to block construction at the Coyle Street site in Sheepshead Bay for nearly seven weeks.

Demonstrators clash with NYPD at Coyle Street construction site

Video from early Wednesday morning shows one man laying on his back on the ground, as other protestors argue with police.

From another angle, video shows demonstrators push back against officers trying to clear them from blocking the site of the controversial shelter.

The NYPD confirms several people were arrested in the morning tussle.

Residents had set up an encampment to prevent the start of construction.

"They broke everything down, and they pretty much removed the residents to across the street," community organizer Dimple Willabus said.

Earlier this month, a judge ruled that opponents cannot block access to the property as nonprofit developer Westhab begins working on a 169-bed homeless shelter for families with children.

A New York City Department of Homeless Services spokesperson said in a statement, "While these protestors have every right to publicly express their views and opinions, they must do so peacefully and in a manner which complies with the law."

Opponents worried about quality-of-life issues

Opponents call the project a bait-and-switch.

The site was previously approved as a five-story building which included affordable housing back in 2021. That developer pulled out, which is when Westhab stepped in with its shelter project.

"We ask them to build the homeless shelter somewhere else," protester Ken Huang said.

Huang said many in the community worry about quality-of-life concerns.

"The people, they feel unsafe, so that's why they want to protect the community," said resident Lina Chen, who has been helping organize the rallies in the area.

Richard Nightingale, president and CEO of Westhab, says the organization had nothing to do with the original proposal. In a written statement, he says, in part: "We've been clear about our plans from the onset of our involvement, and we've followed all protocols including community notifications beginning two years ago in 2023."

Councilwoman Mercedes Narcisse, who represents this district, says she was made aware of the shelter plan in 2023.

"We thought that 'no, it could not happen,' because we just finished debating the [Uniform Land Use Review Procedure] process for affordable housing. When I looked at the Department of Buildings' website, it was affordable housing," she said to Brooklyn reporter Hannah Kliger.

Residents file injunction to try to pause construction

Neighbors have filed an injunction to try to pause construction. They are due in court on May 7, when they plan to protest outside the courthouse and then by City Hall.

The city's Department of Homeless Services says this district does not have any long-term shelter resources. In a statement, a spokesperson writes, in part, "We need every community to do its part to support our neighbors in need."

That's not an argument opponents find compelling.

"What about Park Avenue in Manhattan? What about Sutton Place in Manhattan? What about Billionaires' Row on Central Park South?" said Curtis Sliwa, who is running for New York City mayor on the Republican ticket. "When you start setting the example in Manhattan, then maybe we can convince these people they need to do their fair share."

Protestors also plan to march through the community on Sunday.

Westhab says the shelter is expected to open in about two years.

Have a story idea or tip in Brooklyn? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE.