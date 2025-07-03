9 alleged Brooklyn gang members arrested as part of NYPD takedown effort

Police say a group of young gang members who terrorized Brooklyn neighborhoods is now off the streets.

It's part of a major gang takedown effort by the New York City Police Department.

Suspects involved in 10 shootings

According to police, the young gunmen, all between the ages of 17-20, are part of the Road to Riches gang, known as R2R.

"It's a dangerous crew. I take no satisfaction in arresting teenagers and young people, but this crew, they're rash, they're impulsive," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

At a news conference Thursday, officials said nine members were charged in a 68-count conspiracy indictment. We're told they were involved in 10 shootings, including a homicide.

Surveillance videos show gunmen opening fire in East New York and Brownsville, Brooklyn.

"Every single subject charged in the case has been involved in a shooting," NPYD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

"R2R seems to be fighting with everyone," Gonzalez said. "What we are seeing is obscene violence."

"These nine gang members, it's really not only an indictment on their action, but it's an indictment on our city," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Gun violence down in Brooklyn

The NYPD says it conducted more than 40 gang takedowns so far this year, which resulted in over 300 arrests and 230 illegal guns off city streets.

The police commissioner and Brooklyn DA say gun violence in the borough is at an all-time low.

City data shows homicides in Brooklyn are down one-third, shootings incidents are down 20% and shooting victims 15%.

But officials admit there's still work to do with the city's youth and gun violence. Since 2018, police say arrests of children with guns have gone up 136%, confirmed shooters under 18 are up 92% and young victims are up 81%.

"Those numbers speak for themselves, and they point to a system where accountability has been weakened by this change in the law, and gangs have adapted by targeting younger recruits," Tisch said.

"We are willing to offer services, we're willing to meet you halfway if you lay down your guns," Gonzalez said in a message to the youth.