20 alleged Bronx gang members charged in 208-count indictment. Here's what they're accused of.

There has been a gang takedown in the Bronx linked to a dozen shootings over the past four years. The indictment includes more than 200 counts and 20 people, New York City officials said Monday.

District Attorney Darcel Clark stood alongside Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch in front of a number of seized weapons to announce the indictment of alleged gang members they say are responsible for 12 shootings in the borough dating to 2021.

"This must end," Clark said. "In this all-too-familiar scenario, we're talking about teenagers with guns, using them cavalierly, callously, and cold bloodedly."

Charges run the gamut of violence, police say

According to the NYPD, the 208-count indictment against the 20 people includes murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, assault, robbery, and burglary charges.

Surveillance video captured four of the shootings involving alleged members of Bronx street gangs 9Raq and Thirdside. One of the more recent videos, from March 30, shows alleged gang members in hoodies and masks opening fire towards rivals on the sidewalk along Morris Avenue.

Another angle shows the shooting from across the street, and yet another shows a shooting from the back of a moped, with one person opening fire into a group of people on East 180th Street.

"Last week, we arrested 16, and the NYPD Warrants Squad is working around the clock to bring in the other four," Tisch said.

Bronx residents told CBS News New York the indictment and arrests are a good start, but they want to see more progress.

"There must be intervention and prevention. If we don't do them both together, we will be in a perpetual cycle," Adams said.

Residents lament their loss of safety

The NYPD also said some of the gang territory is in the Claremont neighborhood. CBS News New York spoke to residents that said they've felt unsafe for a while.

"Safety-wise, it's changing," Dolly McCray said.

McCray said she has been living in Claremont for more than 60 years and added while the new arrests are a step in the right direction, they're not enough.

"That's just a little piece of it. It goes on and on and on and on. You stop it over here for a while and it jumps off somewhere else," McCray said.

"I feel like the safety is OK," Tynesha Parker said.

Parker, who just moved into the neighborhood about a year ago, said law enforcement's Operation: Double Trouble already has her feeling a bit better.

"Hopefully, I can be able to bring my children out and feel a little bit safer. I don't want to have to look behind my shoulder," Parker said.