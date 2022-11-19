Festivities, decorations kick off holiday season across Tri-State Area

NEW YORK -- There are still a few days left until Thanksgiving, but it's starting to look a lot like Christmas around the Tri-State Area.

Downtown Brooklyn kicked off the holiday season with a celebration Friday night. The festivities at Albee Square included music, jugglers and free hot chocolate from Junior's, followed by the annual tree lighting.

The Empire State Building honored opening night for the Radio City Rockettes by lighting up red and green. The annual Christmas Spectacular featuring holiday music, dances and more has been dazzling audiences since 1933.

In Paramus, New Jersey, the iconic Big Santa is back for the holidays. Westfield Garden State Plaza marked the start of the holiday shopping season with fun characters, like Buddy the Elf, and snowflakes on stilts.