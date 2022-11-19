Watch CBS News
Local News

Festivities, decorations kick off holiday season across Tri-State Area

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Festivities kick off holiday season across Tri-State Area
Festivities kick off holiday season across Tri-State Area 00:39

NEW YORK -- There are still a few days left until Thanksgiving, but it's starting to look a lot like Christmas around the Tri-State Area.

Downtown Brooklyn kicked off the holiday season with a celebration Friday night. The festivities at Albee Square included music, jugglers and free hot chocolate from Junior's, followed by the annual tree lighting.

The Empire State Building honored opening night for the Radio City Rockettes by lighting up red and green. The annual Christmas Spectacular featuring holiday music, dances and more has been dazzling audiences since 1933.

In Paramus, New Jersey, the iconic Big Santa is back for the holidays. Westfield Garden State Plaza marked the start of the holiday shopping season with fun characters, like Buddy the Elf, and snowflakes on stilts.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 11:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.