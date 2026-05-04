Brooklyn College graduates will get to walk across commencement stage after all, school says

Brooklyn College announced Monday it will indeed have graduating seniors walk across the stage during their May 28 commencement ceremony at the Barclays Center.

It's a reversal of their previous decision. The college had previously said they were going to skip that part of the ceremony for roughly 4,000 students due to time constraints at Barclays.

Brooklyn College pointed out that walking across the stage was not part of its graduation ceremony prior to 2022.

You might say they're walking back an unpopular policy.

Monday, the school said it has "updated the format" of the commencement ceremony following "feedback from students and families."

"The college looks forward to celebrating the class of 2026," Brooklyn College said in a statement.

The initial decision to not have individual students walk across the stage prompted an outcry from students. Thousands of people signed an online petition asking the college to reconsider.

"Not being able to walk across the stage, it's so heartbreaking, and it also feels disrespectful to see my accomplishments not being highlighted," a student named Ari said at the time.