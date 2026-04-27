Brooklyn College graduates won't walk across commencement stage due to time constraints at Barclays Center

Graduating seniors at Brooklyn College are frustrated after learning they will not walk across the stage during their commencement ceremony.

College officials said time constraints with the May 28 graduation at Barclays Center will force them to skip that part of the ceremony for some 4,000 students.

"We have a required end time at Barclays," Brooklyn College said in a statement to CBS News New York. "While this is not our preference, we have had to make similar adjustments to the format in the past given time and venue constraints. While individual stage walking was possible in three recent ceremonies, prior to 2022 this was not part of graduation."

The decision quickly sparked outrage, however, since many of the students hoped to have the moment to mark their years of hard work.

"It just shows how the administration has very little care about their students," said Magali Ramos, a Brooklyn College senior. "I think they should definitely cancel or cut down on the speeches to be able to let the students walk. I think the students are what graduation is centered on, what it's about."

Students who are not graduating this year said they fear this means the school is getting rid of the tradition for good.

"Not being able to walk across the stage, it's so heartbreaking, and it feels disrespectful to see my accomplishments not being highlighted," a student named Ari said.

Others said they're not going to let it ruin their graduation.

"I'm going to enjoy my day. It's about me. I've gotten this far," senior Savannah Spence said.

Thousands of people signed an online petition urging Brooklyn College leaders to reinstate the stage walk.