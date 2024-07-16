Watch CBS News
Local News

Arson suspected after Brooklyn fire leaves nearly a dozen hurt, police say

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

Bushwick fire leaves several people hurt, displaced overnight
Bushwick fire leaves several people hurt, displaced overnight 01:29

NEW YORK - A fire that injured nearly a dozen people overnight in Brooklyn is under investigation as possible arson, police say. 

Witnesses told investigators they saw a man who appeared to start the fire with a flammable substance. 

The fire broke out around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment building on Evergreen Avenue between Troutman and Jefferson avenues in Bushwick.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the first floor. They had the fire under control within an hour.

The FDNY said 11 people were hurt, including two firefighters. One of the injuries is described as very serious. 

Residents wake to smell of smoke

The Red Cross is helping several displaced residents find temporary housing and other resources. 

"Just smelled the smoke coming from the backyard -- we're on the first floor -- and the building was filling up with smoke. And we were all evacuated, the police came inside and told us to evacuate," one neighbor said. "When we came outside, all of this building was filled with fire, and they were trying to jump out of the windows, there were kids being thrown down."

"A lot of the families don't have nowhere to stay. We have to go to hotels or wherever they put us," said resident Natasha Vancartier. "I've got six dogs, a chinchilla... All my dogs are outside, but most of my animals are upstairs that I still couldn't get."

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Elijah Westbrook
elijah-westbrook-small-2021.png

Elijah Westbrook is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. He joined CBS2 News and CBS News New York in January 2022.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.