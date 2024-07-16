Arson suspected after Brooklyn fire leaves nearly a dozen hurt, police say

NEW YORK - A fire that injured nearly a dozen people overnight in Brooklyn is under investigation as possible arson, police say.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a man who appeared to start the fire with a flammable substance.

The fire broke out around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment building on Evergreen Avenue between Troutman and Jefferson avenues in Bushwick.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the first floor. They had the fire under control within an hour.

The FDNY said 11 people were hurt, including two firefighters. One of the injuries is described as very serious.

Residents wake to smell of smoke

The Red Cross is helping several displaced residents find temporary housing and other resources.

"Just smelled the smoke coming from the backyard -- we're on the first floor -- and the building was filling up with smoke. And we were all evacuated, the police came inside and told us to evacuate," one neighbor said. "When we came outside, all of this building was filled with fire, and they were trying to jump out of the windows, there were kids being thrown down."

"A lot of the families don't have nowhere to stay. We have to go to hotels or wherever they put us," said resident Natasha Vancartier. "I've got six dogs, a chinchilla... All my dogs are outside, but most of my animals are upstairs that I still couldn't get."

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.