Body parts found outside Brooklyn building, police say

Body parts were found outside a Brooklyn building Friday.

Officials say construction workers were standing by the garbage outside a building on East 21st Street near Ditmas Avenue in Flatbush when they smelled something foul and called police.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man's head and torso.

Neighbors say suspect and victim were a couple

Police have not yet identified the victim or a suspect, but neighbors said both men lived inside the building and were partners.

"The apartment was in the short one's name, and the tall one was always, like, violent with the short one," neighbor Eduardo Lemus said.

Neighbors told CBS News New York they had heard the couple fighting for several days, along with banging on the walls.

According to neighbors, the noise stopped a few days ago, and after that, they only saw one of the men going in and out of the building.

"Shocking. Very shocking. Because I've lived here since 2004, and we've never had an incident of this magnitude in this block," neighbor Thomas Williams said.

Police have not released further details at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.