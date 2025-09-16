Man dies after violent encounter at Brooklyn bodega. Neighbors say workers acted in self defense.

A man is dead after a violent encounter at a Brooklyn bodega Monday evening.

Police said Gerry Hall, 59, was struck in the head while at the bodega on Knickerbocker and Flushing avenues at around 7 p.m.

Sources said he got into an argument with two workers inside the bodega. During the encounter, one of the workers allegedly hit Hall in the head with a baton.

After being struck, Hall returned to his home, located around the corner. Responding EMS technicians found Hall unconscious and unresponsive with head trauma and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two deli workers were taken into custody. So far, no charges have been filed against either of them.

Neighbors say the workers were defending themselves

Neighbors described the deli workers as helpful. One area resident said Hall initially threw something at the store employees, and the employees defended themselves.

One resident called the store employees "beautiful," and said they help people in need in the neighborhood with free food.

Police sources said Hall has 26 prior arrests.

Area residents told CBS News New York Hall allegedly routinely harassed store employees in the neighborhood, stole from stores and bothered people in the area.

"I believe it is self defense," one area resident said. "The people that run the store, they never have gotten into these altercations. They've never gotten into fights. This will be literally the first time that something really serious like this happens, and unfortunately someone's life was taken. But you've got to ask yourself this question: you own a store, and someone comes in your store, and destroys your stuff, and destroys the things you have to sell, and you have to buy that back, how would you feel? And then this person is attacking you, now there's physical contact, so what are you supposed to do as a human being?"