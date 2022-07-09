Watch CBS News
Police seek individual caught on camera robbing Amazon delivery vehicle in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are trying to find the person accused of robbing an Amazon delivery worker in Brooklyn.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Avenue W near Bragg Street in Sheepshead Bay.

According to police, a man in a marked Amazon vehicle was delivering a package when someone approached him on a Citi Bike, pulled out a knife and demanded property.

Video from inside the vehicle shows a masked individual rummaging through a bag on the front passenger seat of the vehicle before going into the back and looking through the packages.

Police say the individual stole an unknown number of packages before taking off.

The Amazon worker was not injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

