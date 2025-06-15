2 NYPD officers, 1 other critically injured in crash with alleged drunk driver

A three-car accident involving police in Brooklyn sent four people to the hospital, including two New York City Police officers who are in critical condition.

Investigators say one driver is charged with driving while intoxicated.

"It was a terrible mess"

It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday on Coney Island Avenue and Avenue U in Homecrest.

Police say Diyorjon Sobirjonov, 24, struck a vehicle traveling westbound on Avenue U, then crashed into a police car that was heading southbound on Coney Island Avenue.

"It was crazy how loud. I really thought something hit the building, like a bomb went off," a witness named Demetro said.

A three-car accident involving police in Brooklyn on June 15, 2025, sent four people to the hospital, including two NYPD officers who are in critical condition. CBS News New York

The two NYPD officers in the patrol car, both age 34, were critically injured. Two passengers in Sobirjonov's vehicle were also injured – a 30-year-old man who is in stable condition and a 31-year-old man who is in critical condition.

"They started taking everybody out on the stretchers, but it was a terrible mess," Demetro said.

Officials say the driver and passenger of the third vehicle refused medical attention.

Police believe Sobirjonov was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He was taken into custody at the scene.

Sobirjonov is facing several charges including six counts of reckless endangerment and DWI.