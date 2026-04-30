Bronx Zoo rehabilitates 14 toucans found hidden in car dashboard at US-Mexico border

Bronx Zoo staff helped rehabilitate 14 toucans after they were found stuffed inside the dashboard of a car at the United States-Mexico border.

United States Fish and Wildlife Service officials found the keel-billed toucans at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in California. Ten males and four females were sedated and bound so they couldn't move or make noise.

They were transported to the Wildlife Conservation Society's Bronx Zoo in July 2025, where they were in poor condition.

Fourteen trafficked juvenile keel-billed toucans were rehabilitated at the Bronx Zoo. WCS Bronx Zoo

"Inhumane conditions"

The toucans showed signs of malnutrition, severe stress and metabolic issues.

It took several months of specialized care to nurse them back to health.

"These toucans arrived in a severely compromised state after enduring stressful and inhumane conditions during illegal transport," said Bronx Zoo's Chuck Cerbini. "This case highlights both the harm and cruelty of wildlife trafficking and the critical role accredited zoos play in giving rescued wildlife a second chance while supporting long-term conservation efforts."

Ten were transferred to Association of Zoos and Aquariums institutions, where they will contribute to conservation breeding and education programs. The other four will remain at the Bronx Zoo.

Two of them can be visited in the World of Birds exhibit. The other two are off-exhibit and are a future breeding pair, zoo staff said.

Two male rehabilitated toucans in Bronx Zoo's World of Birds. WCS Bronx Zoo

Keel-billed toucans are near threatened

These types of birds are listed as a near-threatened species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN).

They are native to tropical forests of Mexico, Central America and parts of South America.

Animal experts say the toucans are threatened by multiple factors, including capture for the pet trade and deforestation.

WCS Vice President of International Policy Susan Lieberman said the rescue highlights the ongoing problem of illegal trade.

"Effectively housing and caring for seized animals such as these toucans is vital, and it is also critical to prevent the crime in the first place and curb demand for these amazing animals," she said.