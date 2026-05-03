Bronx Zoo welcomes rare, endangered baby lemur twins to habitat

The Bronx Zoo is celebrating the birth of endangered collared lemur twins.

They were born in March and can now be seen at the zoo's Madagascar! exhibit.

"Collared lemur twins are uncommon, making this pair's birth a hopeful moment in the conservation of the endangered species," a statement from zoo staff said.

Photos show the two clinging onto their mother while she sits perched on a branch.

A pair of collared lemur twins now call the Bronx Zoo home. Terria Clay ©WCS

Zoo officials said baby lemurs hold onto their mother's fur for the first few months of their lives.

As they grow up, the lemurs use their long tails to balance while leaping through the forest canopy. They are found in southeastern Madagascar.

They are named for the collars of reddish-brown fur around their necks, according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute.

The species is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List as its population continues to decrease.

Major threats include habitat destruction, hunting and illegal pet trade.