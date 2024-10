NEW YORK — Three people are dead after a shooting in the Bronx.

It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Southern Boulevard near Avenue St. John in the Longwood section.

Police say two of the victims, a 34-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman, were shot in the head. The third victim, a 57-year-old man, had been shot multiple times.

Investigators say a gun was found at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.