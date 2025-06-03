Bronx public school teacher surprised with $25,000 FLAG Award for Teaching

A South Bronx Teacher won a $25,000 award Thursday.

Angelo Imperati, a math teacher at P.S 75 School of Research and Discovery in the Bronx was at a loss for words after learning he was a grand prize winner of the FLAG Award for Teaching. The award recognizes New York City Public School teachers from each borough who inspire learning through creativity, passion, and commitment.

Imperati has taught at P.S 75 in the Bronx for 18 years.

Laura Twersky, the co-president of the FLAG Foundation for Excellence in Education, presented the surprise $25,000 check to Imperati inside of the school's auditorium with some of his students in attendance to congratulate him.

"I feel like everyone has that teacher, that once in a lifetime teacher who long after they graduate, they'll look back and say, I remember Mr. Imperati you know, and we feel he's that he's that kind of teacher," Twersky said.

Some of his colleagues, like Patricia McQueen, nominated him for the award.

"I think he's a phenomenal teacher. I think he has a great math mind. I think that he has the ability to bring out the confidence in kids that I found that most of them didn't have," McQueen said.

"This is my calling in life"

Imperati is recognized this year out of 1,600 nominations for improving the grade-level passing rate in math for 5th graders at the school from 46% to 66%. In his own classroom, that number climbs even higher.

"In regard to the math scores, I just find ways to, you know, through stories, examples, real life examples to get the math in their heads. And it's working because last year of the students I saw at 79% were proficient. And I'm hoping to increase that number this year," explained Imperati.

When Imperati isn't teaching math, he's coaching students to play basketball in a league he started.

"It's my pleasure. So give back to the community that I grew up in. I just wanted to give the kids an outlet. Something to do after school, keep them off the streets," Imperati shared.

P.S 75 will also receive a $10,000 grant from the FLAG Foundation for Excellence in Education for use in an arts-based initiative.

Imperati says plans to use the money to travel with his family to Italy, but until then he'll continue doing what he loves.

"This is my calling in life. And, every, every time I get up and come to work, comes to work with a smile because my students are my everything," said Imperati.

To learn more about the FLAG Award for Teaching, click here.

