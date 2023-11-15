Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD seeks man accused in fight with officers at Bronx subway station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police seek suspect accused in fight with officers at Bronx subway station
Police seek suspect accused in fight with officers at Bronx subway station 00:25

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect accused of fighting with NYPD officers over cigarettes in a Bronx subway station.

It happened Monday afternoon at the Freeman Street station.

Police say officers saw a group of people smoking and asked them to put the cigarettes out, but they refused.

When the officers tried to get the group out of the subway station, a fight ensued.

Two people were arrested, but one is still being sought.

The officers were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 15, 2023 / 5:29 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.