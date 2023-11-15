NYPD seeks man accused in fight with officers at Bronx subway station

Police seek suspect accused in fight with officers at Bronx subway station

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect accused of fighting with NYPD officers over cigarettes in a Bronx subway station.

It happened Monday afternoon at the Freeman Street station.

Police say officers saw a group of people smoking and asked them to put the cigarettes out, but they refused.

When the officers tried to get the group out of the subway station, a fight ensued.

Two people were arrested, but one is still being sought.

The officers were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.