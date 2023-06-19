Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman accused of attacking mother on subway platform in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- The NYPD released images Sunday of a woman wanted for attacking a mother on a subway platform in the Bronx.

It happened June 6 at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station.

Police say a 35-year-old woman was holding a baby in a carrier and had another child in a stroller when the suspect started an argument with her.

According to investigators, the suspect slapped the victim in the head with a phone and ran away.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 18, 2023 / 11:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.