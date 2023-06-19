Woman accused of attacking mother on subway platform in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The NYPD released images Sunday of a woman wanted for attacking a mother on a subway platform in the Bronx.

It happened June 6 at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station.

Police say a 35-year-old woman was holding a baby in a carrier and had another child in a stroller when the suspect started an argument with her.

According to investigators, the suspect slapped the victim in the head with a phone and ran away.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.